A B747 cargo plane arriving from the United Arab Emirates “deviated from the North Runway after landing and ditched into the sea”. Photo / Getty Images

Two killed as cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway into sea

Two people were killed after a cargo plane landing in Hong Kong collided with a ground vehicle and slid into the sea before dawn on Monday, authorities said.

A Boeing 747 cargo plane arriving from the United Arab Emirates “deviated from the North Runway after landing and ditched into the sea”, Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a press release.

“Preliminary information indicates that the four crew members on board were rescued and sent to hospital, while two ground staff were affected and fell into the sea,” the department added.

A cargo plane submerged in the sea after sliding off the runway upon landing at Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The plane is thought to have struck a ground vehicle, which also fell into the sea, authorities said.