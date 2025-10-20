Two killed as cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway into sea

A man aboard the ground vehicle, aged 30, was confirmed dead at the scene while a 41-year-old man died after being rushed to hospital.
The airport’s north runway was temporarily closed on Monday morning, while the other two runways remain operational.
The crash happened before an International Air Transport Association symposium due to start in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
Aviation world leaders are expected to attend the symposium.
Meanwhile, passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight from Auckland to Hong Kong on Sunday were told a typhoon was “heading in the general direction of China”.
The pilot said the typhoon was in the Philippines at the time and he planned to give it a wide berth.
The South China Morning Post today reported the aircraft was leased from and operated by ACT Airlines, a Turkish operator.
An Emirates spokesperson told the SCMP the crew were confirmed safe and there was no cargo on board.
- Agence France-Presse. Additional reporting: NZ Herald