Two in hospital as London building blaze rages

Firefighters tackle a fire on a tower block from a crane in Dagenham. Photo / Getty Images

Two people have been taken to hospital and more than 100 residents evacuated after a fire engulfed a building in east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was carrying out a “significant search and rescue operation” after being called to the blaze on Freshwater Rd, Dagenham on Monday.

Commissioner Andy Roe has provided an update on the fire in #Dagenham.



He said: "To allow us to focus our resources on the incident, we have declared a major incident.



"A significant search and rescue operation is underway"



Read more: https://t.co/gMyTp2ZinV pic.twitter.com/LFtOfNNapQ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 26, 2024

Forty-five engines and about 225 firefighters are responding to the fire that has engulfed the mixed-use commercial and residential building, including scaffolding surrounding the property and the roof, the LFB said.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe declared a major incident to allow the service to focus its resources on the fire.