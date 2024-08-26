Two in hospital as London building blaze rages

Two people have been taken to hospital and more than 100 residents evacuated after a fire engulfed a building in east London.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was carrying out a “significant search and rescue operation” after being called to the blaze on Freshwater Rd, Dagenham on Monday.
Forty-five engines and about 225 firefighters are responding to the fire that has engulfed the mixed-use commercial and residential building, including scaffolding surrounding the property and the roof, the LFB said.
London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe declared a major incident to allow the service to focus its resources on the fire.