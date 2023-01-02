Emergency services in Queensland are responding to reports that two helicopters have collided near Sea World, at Main Beach on the Gold Coast. Photo / 123RF

Queensland emergency services are responding to reports that two helicopters have collided near Sea World, at Main Beach on the Gold Coast.

The apparent collision occurred about 2pm local time (5pm NZT). Multiple Queensland Ambulance Service crews are at the scene, amid fears that the helicopters’ passengers could be seriously injured.

“We’ve been called to a reported helicopter collision near (Sea World) in the past 10 to 15 minutes,” a spokesman for Queensland Police told The Gold Coast Bulletin shortly after the incident.

According to The Bulletin, two witnesses, Dang Nguyen and Julie Gill, said they had seen “two helicopters crash into each other”.

#BREAKING: Emergency services are responding after a helicopter crash on the Gold Coast Broadwater at Southport.



Three people are believed dead, with two more seriously injured.



More details to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/Mmtw1ENscL — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) January 2, 2023

Another witness wrote online that her daughter saw the incident.

“People on both (helicopters). Landed on the sand not in Sea World thank goodness. Just praying for all. Hope this is not a tragedy.”

“We heard a loud noise and saw bits of debris flying,” another person wrote.