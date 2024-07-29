A train has derailed in Russia. Photo / Twitter

A train has collided with a truck in Russia, killing at least two people and injuring scores more, Russian media reports.

At least 140 people were injured in southern Russia when a train carrying 800 passengers smashed into a truck on a level crossing, causing eight carriages to derail, Russian Railways said.

The driver of the train, which was travelling from Kazan in Tatarstan to Adler on the Black Sea, slammed on the brakes when he saw the Kamaz truck, whose driver had broken traffic rules and entered the crossing despite alarms, Russian Railways added.

The train hit the truck at about 65km/h near Kotelnikovo station, which lies in the southern Volgograd region about 1200km south of Moscow.

“About 140 people received cuts and bruises,” Russian Railways said, adding that 15 people, including three children, had been taken to hospital for treatment.