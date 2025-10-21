Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split up late last month after 19 years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images
Just weeks after filing for divorce from Keith Urban, it’s been claimed that Nicole Kidman would “get back with him in a heartbeat”.
The Hollywood couple stunned fans and industry peers with news of their split late last month after 19 years of marriage.
It was widely reported at thetime that Urban, 57, had been living in a different home for months before the news broke, and that Kidman, 58, had been “blindsided” by the marriage breakdown.
The Daily Mail has now quoted a source reportedly close to the actor who claims they were “getting it back together” after a rocky few months when Urban pulled the rug out from under her with his decision that they were done.
Kidman herself had hinted at her divorce in an interview with Vogue published on October 9, which was given shortly before the divorce became public.
In the cover story for the magazine’s November issue, journalist Wendell Steavenson explains that the interview took place a few weeks before news broke of Kidman and Urban’s split – but claimed that he had already “guessed” they might’ve gone their separate ways, “but I didn’t want to pry”.
The reason? He’d asked Kidman how she felt in this decade of her life, and found the actor “wry, rueful, unsure of herself” in her response. She said: “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”