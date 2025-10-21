Ultimately, Kidman filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”, but according to the insider, she would still take him back if the option was available.

The former couple, who wed in 2006, share daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters Faith and Sunday Rose. Photo / Getty Images

Another insider close to Kidman told People magazine last week that she’s staying positive and “isn’t someone who dwells on regrets”.

A source this month told Page Six that Kidman is “sad, but moving on” from the divorce.

Kidman herself had hinted at her divorce in an interview with Vogue published on October 9, which was given shortly before the divorce became public.

An insider claims Kidman would get back with Urban in a heartbeat. Photo / Getty Images

In the cover story for the magazine’s November issue, journalist Wendell Steavenson explains that the interview took place a few weeks before news broke of Kidman and Urban’s split – but claimed that he had already “guessed” they might’ve gone their separate ways, “but I didn’t want to pry”.

The reason? He’d asked Kidman how she felt in this decade of her life, and found the actor “wry, rueful, unsure of herself” in her response. She said: “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”

