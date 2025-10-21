Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Twist after Nicole Kidman ‘blindsided’ by Keith Urban split

Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split up late last month after 19 years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split up late last month after 19 years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Just weeks after filing for divorce from Keith Urban, it’s been claimed that Nicole Kidman would “get back with him in a heartbeat”.

The Hollywood couple stunned fans and industry peers with news of their split late last month after 19 years of marriage.

It was widely reported at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save