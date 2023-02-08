Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Turkey Syria earthquake: Amid the frosty wreckage, a remarkable but bittersweet rescue

New York Times
By: Ben Hubbard and Safak Timur
6 mins to read
Why was the Turkey and Syria earthquake so devastating? Video / AP / NZ Herald

Why was the Turkey and Syria earthquake so devastating? Video / AP / NZ Herald

In the hard-hit Turkish city of Gaziantep, a collapsed apartment building spared few of its residents. But one man heard his brother’s voice from beneath the debris.

At first glance, there was little reason to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World