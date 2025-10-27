Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Turkey offered to help in post-war Gaza. Israel isn’t about to say yes

Ben Hubbard and David M. Halbfinger
New York Times·
5 mins to read

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, at a conference devoted to ending the war in Gaza, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13. As a guarantor of the ceasefire, Turkey is keen to play a role in Gaza’s future, seeing political and economic benefits. Israel is having none of it. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, at a conference devoted to ending the war in Gaza, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13. As a guarantor of the ceasefire, Turkey is keen to play a role in Gaza’s future, seeing political and economic benefits. Israel is having none of it. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

Turkey has emerged as a key actor in solidifying the initial ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and hopes to leverage its powerful military, its experienced construction firms, and its relationship with Hamas to play a role in the territory’s future.

Israel is staunchly opposed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helped

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save