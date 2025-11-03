Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future

AFP
3 mins to read

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference after a meeting with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia in Istanbul on November 3, 2025. Photo / Ozan Kose, AFP

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference after a meeting with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia in Istanbul on November 3, 2025. Photo / Ozan Kose, AFP

Gaza’s future must be Palestinian-led and avoid any new system of tutelage, Turkey and six of its top Muslim allies have said after talks in Istanbul.

Turkey, which played a central role in forging the now shaky three-week-old ceasefire, is pushing for Muslim nations to bring their influence to bear

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save