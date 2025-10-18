Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Tunnel vision? Trump ponders undersea Alaska-Russia route

AFP
2 mins to read

Donald Trump expressed interest in a proposed undersea tunnel connecting Alaska with Russia. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump expressed interest in a proposed undersea tunnel connecting Alaska with Russia. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump expressed interest today in an undersea tunnel connecting the US state of Alaska with Russia – a project floated a day earlier by a senior Russian official to billionaire Elon Musk.

“A tunnel from Russia to Alaska. That’s ... interesting,” Trump said, when asked about the idea

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save