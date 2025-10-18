Donald Trump expressed interest in a proposed undersea tunnel connecting Alaska with Russia. Photo / Getty Images
President Donald Trump expressed interest today in an undersea tunnel connecting the US state of Alaska with Russia – a project floated a day earlier by a senior Russian official to billionaire Elon Musk.
“A tunnel from Russia to Alaska. That’s ... interesting,” Trump said, when asked about the ideaby White House reporters during his meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Indicating he had just heard about the potential cross-border project, he asked Zelenskyy: “What do you think of that, Mr President?... How do you like that idea?”
The Ukrainian leader – who has been combating a full-scale Russian invasion for over three years – appeared less than thrilled.
“I’m not happy with this,” he said, eliciting a laugh from his host.
Dmitriev, who heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, said Musk’s company could build the tunnel – a project “symbolising unity” – in under eight years.
Musk was one of the biggest donors to Trump’s 2024 campaign. After Trump returned to the White House, Musk joined the Republican’s administration, with the President tasking him with making dramatic cuts to the federal budget, including laying off thousands of government employees.
Trump and Musk were close until the latter left the administration in May. They publicly fell out in June, with Musk launching fierce attacks over Trump’s economic policies.
The two nevertheless appeared side by side on September 21 during a ceremony honouring slain conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.