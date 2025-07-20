Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tsunami alert after powerful quake strikes off coast of Russia: USGS

AFP
Quick Read

A tsunami alert has been issued after multiple earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia. Photo / US Geological Survey

A tsunami alert has been issued after multiple earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia. Photo / US Geological Survey

A series of powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia’s far east on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert, the US Geological Survey said.

Earlier 5.0-magnitude and 6.7-magnitude earthquakes did not initially trigger a tsunami alert, but were followed by a 7.4-magnitude quake at 8.49pm GMT, prompting the USGS to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save