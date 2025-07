A tsunami alert has been issued after multiple earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia. Photo / US Geological Survey

A series of powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia’s far east on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert, the US Geological Survey said.

Earlier 5.0-magnitude and 6.7-magnitude earthquakes did not initially trigger a tsunami alert, but were followed by a 7.4-magnitude quake at 8.49pm GMT, prompting the USGS to warn that “hazardous tsunami waves are possible”.

It said the tsunami alert zone applied for coastal areas within a radius of 300km of the epicentre in the Pacific Ocean, off the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The state of Alaska sits across the Bering Sea from the city, but no US territory appeared to be in the alert zone.

The initial earthquakes were followed by several aftershocks, including another 6.7-magnitude quake, said USGS.