Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / World

Trump’s stance gives Netanyahu a free pass for Gaza escalation - when US has leverage to use

Analysis by
Michael Crowley
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Palestinians, many on foot, cross the Wadi Gaza Bridge as they flee Gaza City on Monday. As Israel mounts a major Gaza offensive, US President Donald Trump has neither urged restraint nor endorsed the action, which Israel's leader has taken as an implicit green light to proceed. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Palestinians, many on foot, cross the Wadi Gaza Bridge as they flee Gaza City on Monday. As Israel mounts a major Gaza offensive, US President Donald Trump has neither urged restraint nor endorsed the action, which Israel's leader has taken as an implicit green light to proceed. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

When Israel prepared in early 2024 to mount a military assault on the densely populated Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Biden Administration officials attempted to shape the operation.

They threatened to block the shipment of United States weapons unless Israel developed a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save