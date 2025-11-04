The series of events, experts say, has presented Trump with a pressure test of his go-to governance style — unilateralism — that has marked his second term.

“It’s an odd confluence to have these three potential checks on presidential power — legislative, judicial, and electoral — all come in one week,” said Tevi Troy, a presidential historian and senior fellow at the Ronald Reagan Institute.

“All these things are systemic challenges to unilateral power,” he added.

“What does the Supreme Court do? You can do a lot of things with just the majority in Congress, but there are some things you can’t do — keeping the Government open is one of them.

“And then obviously you need political popularity to carry out a lot of executive actions or unilateralist actions, and an election is a check on presidential popularity.”

In a statement, the White House sought to downplay the stakes of the week ahead.

“Every week is pivotal when Americans have a president who is all gas, no brakes on his push to Make America Great Again,” said Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson.

Trump has indicated that he recognises the stakes.

By far the most important day on Trump’s mind is tomorrow NZT, when the Supreme Court will hear a case challenging whether his use of a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose steep taxes on major US trading partners, was unlawful.

Trump has maintained that the case is one of the most consequential not just of his presidency, but also in the country’s history.

He says that tariffs have enabled him to strengthen the economy and the country’s standing in the world after years of other countries taking advantage of the US. Some economists have noted, however, that the tariffs have contributed to price increases for American consumers.

“If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR,” Trump wrote on social media. “If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!”

Trump has used social media to endorse candidates in today’s elections, taking a particular interest in governor races in New Jersey and Virginia, which are seen as a forecast of what could happen in the 2026 Midterm elections.

Trump has not campaigned in person in either state but has weighed in on his social media website, Truth Social.

“Virginia and New Jersey, VOTE REPUBLICAN IF YOU WANT MASSIVE ENERGY COST AND CRIME REDUCTIONS,” he wrote.

“The Democrats will double and even triple your Energy Costs, and CRIME will be rampant. A vote for the Democrats is a DEATH WISH!”

Five minutes later, Trump posted another message assailing the Democratic candidates in both states.

While Trump initially sought to intervene in the New York City mayor’s race, he has largely resorted to threatening to punish the city if it elects Mamdani.

“It’s going to be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York,” Trump said on 60 Minutes.

“Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

Mamdani is not a communist; he is a democratic socialist.

Asked for his reaction to the fact that some people have compared him to Mamdani, both having charisma and a knack for breaking political rules, Trump replied: “Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person than him, right?”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Erica L. Green

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES