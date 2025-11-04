Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Trump’s power faces pressure test in the Supreme Court and at the ballot box as US shutdown grinds on

Erica L. Green
New York Times·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House after arriving in Washington. Trump has a lot riding on the results of today's elections, his tariffs case at the Supreme Court and the future of the US Government shutdown. Photo / Samuel Corum, Getty Images via AFP

US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House after arriving in Washington. Trump has a lot riding on the results of today's elections, his tariffs case at the Supreme Court and the future of the US Government shutdown. Photo / Samuel Corum, Getty Images via AFP

United States President Donald Trump is facing major tests of his power and influence this week, with elections that will offer a sense of voters’ moods, a battle over his tariffs at the Supreme Court, and a government shutdown that keeps grinding on.

Fresh off a trip to Asia and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save