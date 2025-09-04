Advertisement
Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve plans to keep his White House job while Fed governor

By Andrew Ackerman
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has nominated White House economic adviser Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. Photo / Getty Images

Federal Reserve nominee Stephen Miran, a senior White House economic adviser, told Senate lawmakers today that he does not plan to resign from the Trump Administration if confirmed to the Federal Reserve’s board of governors.

It is an unusual arrangement likely to raise concerns about the United States central

