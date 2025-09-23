A truce began after phone calls from Trump, as well as mediation from Malaysia’s Prime Minister – chair of the Asean regional bloc – and a delegation of Chinese negotiators.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister subsequently said he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting the US President with “visionary and innovative diplomacy”.

Kosovo and Serbia

Serbia and Kosovo have not signed a final peace treaty, and Nato-led peacekeeping forces have been stationed in the latter area since the end of the 1998-1999 war between ethnic Albanian guerillas and Serbian forces.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 – a move that Belgrade has not recognised.

While Trump did not forge a peace between Kosovo and Serbia, his administration did broker an economic normalisation agreement between them during his first term.

Congo and Rwanda

Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace accord in late June, but intense clashes between Rwandan-backed anti-government M23 fighters and Congolese forces have taken place in the eastern part of the country despite the agreement, which Trump took credit for at the time.

The M23 and the Congolese army accused each other in weekend statements of “trampling” on peace efforts or “violating” the accord’s principles.

Pakistan and India

India and Pakistan fought an intense four-day conflict in May that killed more than 70 people on both sides before Trump announced a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in late July that no world leader had pushed his country to stop fighting Pakistan, without specifically naming Trump.

The Government of Pakistan, however, has said it would recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the conflict.

Israel and Iran

Israel launched an unprecedented 12-day air campaign targeting Iranian nuclear sites, scientists and top military brass in June in a bid to end the country’s nuclear programme – an effort later joined by Washington’s forces, which carried out strikes on three nuclear sites as well.

Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran – which he later accused both countries of violating.

He worked to maintain it, seeking to turn around Israeli planes that were in the air, while the Israeli Premier’s office said the country had “refrained from further strikes” after a call from Trump.

Egypt and Ethiopia

Tensions between Ethiopia and its downstream neighbour Egypt are heightened over the former country’s inauguration of a massive dam this month.

Egypt, dependent on the Nile for 97% of its water, has long decried the project, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi calling it an “existential threat” to the country’s water security.

During his first term in office, Trump publicly mused that Egypt could bomb the dam – leading Ethiopia to accuse the then US leader of trying to provoke a war.

Trump has demanded credit for “keeping peace” between Egypt and Ethiopia, but he has not ended a war between them.

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have feuded for decades over their border and the status of ethnic enclaves within each other’s territories, and went to war twice over the disputed Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in 2023.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have praised US efforts to settle the conflict, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said he would back Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Other conflicts

Trump’s efforts to broker a peace in Gaza have been unsuccessful and he has singularly failed to end the conflict in Ukraine – a war he had boasted he could resolve in a single day once he became President.

- Agence France-Presse