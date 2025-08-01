Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Trump’s lawyer in hush money trial is a senior Justice Department official and interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell

By Shayna Jacobs & Michael Kranish
Washington Post·
13 mins to read

Todd Blanche's Epstein case role has sparked conflict of interest concerns. Photo / Getty Images

Todd Blanche's Epstein case role has sparked conflict of interest concerns. Photo / Getty Images

Five months ago, Todd Blanche was asked at his Senate confirmation hearing about being United States President Donald Trump’s lawyer in his hush money trial and other cases.

Did it mean he would have a “continuing duty of loyalty and confidentiality” to his former client even after becoming deputy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save