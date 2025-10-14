Donald Trump's new tariffs on wood and furniture aim to boost US industries and protect national security. Photo / AFP

Trump’s latest tariffs on lumber and cabinets expected to drive up home building costs in the US

Donald Trump's new tariffs on wood and furniture aim to boost US industries and protect national security. Photo / AFP

United States President Donald Trump’s fresh tariffs on imported wood, furniture and kitchen cabinets took effect today, a development likely to fuel building costs and pile pressure on home buyers in an already challenging market.

The duties were imposed to boost US industries and protect national security, according to the White House, and they broaden a slate of sector-specific tariffs Trump has imposed since returning to the presidency.

The latest salvo features a 10% tariff on imports of softwood lumber, while duties on certain upholstered furniture and kitchen cabinets start at 25%.

Come January 1, the rate on imported upholstered furniture is set to rise to 30%, while those on kitchen cabinets and vanities will jump to 50%.

But duties on wood products from Britain will not exceed 10%, and those from the European Union and Japan face a 15% ceiling.