Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump’s latest tariffs on lumber and cabinets expected to drive up home building costs in the US

Beiyi Seow
AFP·
3 mins to read

Donald Trump's new tariffs on wood and furniture aim to boost US industries and protect national security. Photo / AFP

Donald Trump's new tariffs on wood and furniture aim to boost US industries and protect national security. Photo / AFP

United States President Donald Trump’s fresh tariffs on imported wood, furniture and kitchen cabinets took effect today, a development likely to fuel building costs and pile pressure on home buyers in an already challenging market.

The duties were imposed to boost US industries and protect national security, according to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save