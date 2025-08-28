But Trump has also recently unveiled a grand vision for the entire US capital.
And he has explicitly tied his desire to “beautify” Washington to his recent crackdown on crime, which has seen him deploy troops in the Democratic-run city, where just two months ago he held a military parade on his birthday.
“This is a ratcheting up of the performance of power,” Peter Loge, director of George Washington University’s School of Media, told AFP.
Trump has also installed two huge US flags on the White House lawns, and a giant mirror on the West Wing colonnade in which the former reality TV star can see himself as he leaves the Oval.
Billionaire Trump says he is personally funding those improvements. But his bigger plans will need outside help.
The White House said the new ballroom planned for the East Wing by the end of his term in January 2029 will be funded by Trump “and other patriot donors”.
Trump says he expects Congress to agree to foot the US$2 billion bill for his grand plan to spruce up Washington.
On a trip to oil-rich Saudi Arabia in May Trump admired the “gleaming marvels” of the skyline – and he appears intent on creating his own gleaming capital.
That ranges from a marble-plated makeover at the Kennedy Centre for the performing arts to getting rid of graffiti and – ever the construction boss – fixing broken road barriers and laying new asphalt.