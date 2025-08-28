Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump’s DC makeover: White House gold bling, giant mirror, and ballroom part of his legacy

By Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump plans a US$200 million ballroom for the White House, reflecting his grand architectural style. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump plans a US$200 million ballroom for the White House, reflecting his grand architectural style. Photo / Getty Images

From a gold-plated White House to a grandiose revamp for the capital Washington, Donald Trump is trying to leave an architectural mark like no American president has attempted for decades.

“I’m good at building things,” the former property magnate said this month as he announced perhaps the biggest project of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save