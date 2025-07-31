Donald Trump plans to build a US$200 million ($339.5m) ballroom at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump plans to build a ballroom at the White House as he pushes forward with remodelling the US executive mansion, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

Trump himself and unspecified donors will foot the bill for the US$200 million ($339.5m) project, she said.

“For 150 years, presidents, administrations and White House staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

Work on the ballroom – which will have space to seat 650 people – will begin in September and it is expected to be completed before the end of Trump’s second term, Leavitt said.

The goal is to be able to host major functions for visiting leaders, whereas now this is sometimes done by erecting a tent on the White House grounds.