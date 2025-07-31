Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump’s $339.5m White House ballroom to seat 650 guests

AFP
2 mins to read

Donald Trump plans to build a US$200 million ($339.5m) ballroom at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to build a US$200 million ($339.5m) ballroom at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump plans to build a ballroom at the White House as he pushes forward with remodelling the US executive mansion, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

Trump himself and unspecified donors will foot the bill for the US$200 million ($339.5m) project, she said.

“For 150 years, presidents, administrations and White

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save