Trump will nominate White House economic adviser Stephen Miran to vacant Federal Reserve board seat

By Andrew Ackerman
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump announced he will nominate Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has announced on social media that he would nominate his economic adviser Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board, in his first bid this term to shape the institution that he has aggressively pushed to lower rates.

Miran is the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors

