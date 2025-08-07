Donald Trump announced he will nominate Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has announced on social media that he would nominate his economic adviser Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board, in his first bid this term to shape the institution that he has aggressively pushed to lower rates.

Miran is the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors and Trump said he would serve just through to January 31, 2026, the end of the current vacancy.

“It is my Great Honour to announce that I have chosen Dr Stephen Miran, current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, to serve in the just vacated seat on the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement. Stephen has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, and served with distinction in my First Administration. He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled - He will do an outstanding job. Congratulations Stephen!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump had told reporters this week he would “probably go with the temp”, indicating he favours a short-term pick rather than naming an heir apparent for Fed chairman Jerome H. Powell, whom he has sharply criticised this year for resisting calls to cut rates. Trump said on Wednesday a decision could come in the next two or three days.

If confirmed by the Senate, Miran would fill a vacancy created by the early departure of Fed governor Adriana Kugler. She had been expected to stay through January, but the Fed said last week she would leave about six months early.