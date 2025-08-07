Trump’s effort to reshape the Fed comes as his administration has also moved against other career officials seen as insufficiently aligned with his agenda. Last Friday, he abruptly fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after the agency released weak jobs data that Trump has characterised, without evidence, as rigged to make him look bad.
Trump’s decision to pursue a temporary Fed appointment adds an unexpected wrinkle to the broader contest over who will succeed Powell. The choice is a complicated one: Trump may not have another seat to fill with a new chairperson from outside the Fed. While Powell’s leadership term ends in May, he can remain on the board through to early 2028. No other governor’s term expires during Trump’s presidency, and the Fed chair must be selected from the board’s existing members. Though Fed chairpersons typically step down when their leadership terms end, Powell has not said whether he plans to leave.
The White House is also conducting a separate search for a permanent Fed chairperson. Contenders include National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, and current Fed governor Christopher Waller. Bessent was also floated as a possible candidate, but Trump said this week the former hedge fund manager prefers to stay at Treasury and is no longer under consideration.
Waller, who dissented from the Fed’s decision last month to leave rates unchanged for its fifth straight meeting, interviewed with Bessent in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.
Whoever Trump eventually selects to lead the Fed would face a delicate balancing act: preserving the central bank’s independence while managing pressure from a President publicly demanding lower rates. The next chair is likely to face intense scrutiny from markets and within the Fed, as officials and investors assess whether political loyalty might compromise the institution’s credibility in fighting inflation.
If markets conclude that the next chair will act as an extension of Trump’s agenda rather than as an independent steward of monetary policy, investors could demand higher yields on US government debt to guard against inflation risk. That, in turn, could raise longer-term borrowing costs across the economy – even if the Fed complies with White House pressure to cut short-term rates.