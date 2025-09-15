Trump warns of financial penalties after New York governor endorses Mamdani for mayor

New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Photo / Vanessa Carvalho, AFP

United States President Donald Trump suggested there could be financial consequences over New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s endorsement of the democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, whose candidacy he has staunchly opposed, in the New York City mayor’s race.

“This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City,” Trump wrote about the endorsement today in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad!”

Hochul announced her support of Mamdani in an op-ed published by the New York Times yesterday, bolstering a candidate who has struggled to reassure many prominent Democrats unnerved by his progressive agenda.

The Governor’s endorsement also delivered a blow to the incumbent Mayor, Eric Adams, and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, both of whom are running as independent candidates against Mamdani.