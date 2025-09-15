Adams is weighing the future of his campaign as polls show him consistently in fourth place behind Mamdani, Cuomo, and the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa.
While Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens, shocked the political establishment by defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary, Wall Street and business leaders have been wary of embracing his candidacy, in part because of his proposals to raise taxes on the wealthy.
“I’m grateful for the Governor’s support in unifying our party, her resolve in standing up to Trump, and her focus on making New York affordable. I look forward to the great work we will accomplish together,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.
