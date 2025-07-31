Advertisement
Trump warns Canada trade deal at risk over Palestine recognition

By Annabelle Timsit
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump said it would be “very hard” to reach a trade deal with Canada after its plan to recognise a Palestinian state. Photo / The Washington Post

President Donald Trump says it would be “very hard” to reach a trade deal with Canada after the country said it planned to recognise a Palestinian state – throwing talks with Ottawa into question one day before higher US tariffs are set to come into force.

“Wow! Canada has just

