US President Donald Trump has said homeless people must be moved “far” from Washington, after days of musing about taking federal control of the US capital, where he has falsely suggested crime is rising.

The Republican billionaire has announced a press conference in which he is expected to reveal his plans for Washington – which is run by the locally elected government of the District of Columbia under congressional oversight.

It is an arrangement Trump has long publicly chafed at. He has threatened to federalise the city and give the White House the final say in how it is run.

“I’m going to make our capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before,” the President posted on his Truth Social platform.

“The homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the capital,” he continued, adding that criminals in the city would be swiftly imprisoned.