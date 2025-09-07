US President Donald Trump and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour arrive in the Rolex suite prior to the match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Photo / Getty Images

Trump has not attended the US Open since 2015 – when the then-presidential candidate and wife Melania were booed on arrival by the crowd.

While the Republican leader enjoys pockets of support in his native city, it is overwhelmingly Democratic.

People watching the Sinner-Alcaraz showdown on television may not see any unfavourable reactions to the President, with organisers asking broadcasters not to showcase disruptions, according to several US media reports.

Spanish star Alcaraz said Friday he plans to “try not to think about” the Trump hubbub in the stands, but appreciated the attention his attendance would bring to the sport.

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the President [at] the final.”

Trump has attended a series of glitzy sporting events since retaking office in January.

He was booed at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey but had a warmer reception at the Super Bowl and a number of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts, as well as the Daytona 500 NASCAR race.

Trump says he also plans to attend the first day of golf’s Ryder Cup later this month, while preparations are underway for him to host a UFC fight on the White House grounds.

Trump at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match. Photo / Getty Images

Sports fan

Trump has hailed the 2026 World Cup – jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico – and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles as part of what he claims is a “Golden Age of America” ushered in by his presidency.

Both events were scheduled before he won reelection.

The last sitting President to attend the tennis Grand Slam in New York – and the first in history to go to the US Open – was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women’s final in 2000.

Trump was there as well and had a cordial meeting with Clinton, according to pictures from the encounter.

Though Trump made his name in New York, he changed his residency during his first term from Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 79-year-old has only intermittently returned to New York, but spent several weeks at his luxury Fifth Avenue condo last year while undergoing a historic criminal trial mid-campaign.

He is expected back in the city to attend a baseball game on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as to address the UN General Assembly on September 23.

-Agence France-Presse