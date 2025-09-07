Donald Trump’s attendance at the US Open men’s final delayed the match due to security. Photo / AFPS
US President Donald Trump’s attendance at the US Open men’s final has delayed the start of the match, as hordes of tennis fans struggled to get through security checkpoints.
Trump is joining a host of other celebrities taking in the battle between top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – returningto Flushing Meadows after a decade-long absence, before which he was a regular fixture.
Major tournament sponsor Rolex has welcomed Trump into its stadium box, with the President briefly appearing alongside the company’s CEO, as well as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The luxury watchmaker’s invite comes after Trump hit Switzerland with a 39% tariff as part of his trade war, one of the highest rates on US trade partners.
When he again appeared before the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, he waved to the crowd, which greeted him with a mix of cheers and boos.
Trump has not attended the US Open since 2015 – when the then-presidential candidate and wife Melania were booed on arrival by the crowd.
While the Republican leader enjoys pockets of support in his native city, it is overwhelmingly Democratic.
People watching the Sinner-Alcaraz showdown on television may not see any unfavourable reactions to the President, with organisers asking broadcasters not to showcase disruptions, according to several US media reports.
Spanish star Alcaraz said Friday he plans to “try not to think about” the Trump hubbub in the stands, but appreciated the attention his attendance would bring to the sport.
“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the President [at] the final.”
Trump has attended a series of glitzy sporting events since retaking office in January.
He was booed at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey but had a warmer reception at the Super Bowl and a number of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts, as well as the Daytona 500 NASCAR race.
Trump says he also plans to attend the first day of golf’s Ryder Cup later this month, while preparations are underway for him to host a UFC fight on the White House grounds.
Sports fan
Trump has hailed the 2026 World Cup – jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico – and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles as part of what he claims is a “Golden Age of America” ushered in by his presidency.
Both events were scheduled before he won reelection.
The last sitting President to attend the tennis Grand Slam in New York – and the first in history to go to the US Open – was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women’s final in 2000.
Trump was there as well and had a cordial meeting with Clinton, according to pictures from the encounter.
Though Trump made his name in New York, he changed his residency during his first term from Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.