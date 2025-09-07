Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump visit delays US Open as president returns to Democratic hometown

By Martyn Wood with Daniel Stublen in Washington
AFP·
3 mins to read

Donald Trump’s attendance at the US Open men’s final delayed the match due to security. Photo / AFPS

Donald Trump’s attendance at the US Open men’s final delayed the match due to security. Photo / AFPS

US President Donald Trump’s attendance at the US Open men’s final has delayed the start of the match, as hordes of tennis fans struggled to get through security checkpoints.

Trump is joining a host of other celebrities taking in the battle between top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – returning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save