Health secrecy

Trump has repeatedly been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite huge interest in the wellbeing of America’s commander-in-chief.

The White House said presidential physician Sean Barbabella would give a readout of the physical “as soon as we can” and that “of course” it would provide the full report.

“I can confirm the president is in very good shape, as you see on a near daily basis,” Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She said Trump would not be having a general anaesthetic – which is normally used for procedures such as colonoscopies – but added there is “a lot that goes into it to make sure the president is accomplishing all of his goals”.

Trump is a prolific golfer who abstains from alcohol and cigarettes.

But he is also known to indulge in fast food and famously enjoys his steaks well-done, although he appears noticeably thinner than during his first term.

‘Healthiest individual’

Trump’s personal and White House doctors have at times made outlandish claims about his health.

In 2015, during Trump’s first presidential run, his doctor Harold Bornstein released a letter saying the tycoon “unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”.

Bornstein later told CNN that Trump “dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter.”

His White House doctor in his first term, Ronny Jackson, said in 2018 that with a healthier diet Trump could “live to be 200 years old”.

Jackson’s report then suggested Trump should aim to lose 10 to 15 pounds (4.5kg-6.8kg) but said he was generally in “excellent health”, adding that there were no signs of “any cognitive issues”.

A year later, an exam found the 1.9m tall Trump weighed 110kg, up 3kg since shortly before taking office, making him technically obese. It said he was taking medication to treat high cholesterol.

In 2020, Trump told Fox News he aced a test for cognitive impairment by repeating the phrase “person, woman, man, camera, TV”.

The issue of age

Age became a major issue in the 2024 election when Trump and Biden faced off as the oldest two major party candidates in history.

Trump’s campaign circulated a note from a doctor who examined Trump in September 2023 and found him in “excellent” health – but never provided full details.

Another medical report from Jackson after Trump was shot in the ear at an election rally last July was also short on details.

But then Biden was forced to drop out of the election after a stumbling performance in a TV debate against Trump in June that put concerns over his cognitive health to the top of the agenda.

Since returning to office Trump has repeatedly compared his own vigour to Biden’s, while the White House has accused the previous administration of covering up what it says was the Democrat’s decline.

– Agence France-Presse