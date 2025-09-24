Donald Trump's picture next to Joe Biden’s signature and an autopen in the “Walk of Fame” at the White House.

US President Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden by putting a picture of a so-called “autopen”, instead of his likeness, in a new gallery of presidential portraits in the White House.

Republican Trump has alleged, without evidence, that Biden’s use of the automated technology to sign pardons and other documents was part of a cover-up of the Democrat’s cognitive decline.

Now he has doubled down on the allegation by putting a picture of Biden’s signature and the device, in place of his portrait, in a new “Walk of Fame” located in the colonnade that runs along the White House Rose Garden.

“The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade. Wait for it ...” Trump’s communications adviser Margo Martin posted on X with a video of the new display.

The camera pans along a line of black and white, gold-framed presidential portraits, hanging along the colonnade in chronological order, before it reaches the picture of the autopen representing Biden.