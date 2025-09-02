Advertisement
Trump to move US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama

By Noah Robertson
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

The Trump administration plans to move the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump administration plans to move the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, according to two people familiar with the matter, marking the latest twist in a years-long partisan battle over the agency’s home.

President Donald Trump plans to announce the decision from the White House on Tuesday

