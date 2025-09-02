Space Command dates back to the 1980s, when it was established to oversee the US military’s vast array of satellites and co-ordinate with other high-level headquarters. In 2002, it was merged into US Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska before being re-established under Trump in 2019, as moves by Russia and China forced US officials to assign higher priority to a domain where the Pentagon once had little competition.

The Alabama and Colorado congressional delegations both have argued that their states would be the most appropriate to house the command’s headquarters, given Huntsville’s connections to the space industry and Colorado Spring’s ties to the Air Force.

The Air Force in 2021 said it preferred Huntsville – home to Redstone Arsenal and Nasa’s Marshall Space Flight Centre – for the command’s headquarters. In 2023, though, the Biden administration opted to keep it based in Colorado Springs.

Rogers and other lawmakers from his state, meanwhile, vowed to keep fighting the decision, and the possibility of a move became far more likely after Trump returned to office earlier this year.

Space Command co-ordinates US military activities in space, including satellite communications, defending government satellites from harm and some aspects of missile defence. It is distinct from the Space Force, the Defence Department’s newest service.

Both organisations have grown in importance as the United States and its rivals, including Russia and China, increasingly look at space as an area for military competition. In recent years, US generals have warned that China especially is making rapid advances in satellite technology.

Huntsville has long been a hub for aerospace and defence. The Nasa spaceflight centre located there employs more than 6000 people supporting engineering and science research. Many aerospace companies also have offices in the area, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Natalie Allison, Tara Copp, Aaron Gregg, Alex Horton and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.

