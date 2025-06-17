Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump to leave G7 early after warning of Iran attack

By Shaun Tandon, Ben Sheppard and Alex Pigman
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump leaves after a family photo during the G7 summit at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada today. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump leaves after a family photo during the G7 summit at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada today. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump was leaving a Group of Seven summit early today as he hinted of greater involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict after issuing an ominous warning for the capital Tehran to evacuate.

After a day of speaking with G7 leaders at a Canada summit about the need for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World