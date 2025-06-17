Trump has repeatedly declined to say if the United States would participate in Israeli military action, although he says it was not involved in initial strikes.

He told reporters before his decision was announced to leave early: “As soon as I leave here, we’re going to be doing something. But I have to leave here.”

Trump, who has praised Israel’s strikes despite his stated preference for diplomacy, said Iran would be “foolish” not to agree to a negotiated settlement.

“It’s painful for both parties, but I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it’s too late,” Trump told reporters as he met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Israel has struck major nuclear and military sites and killed leading commanders and nuclear scientists in Iran, which has responded with its own volley of drones and missiles on Israel.

Onus on Iran

Canada and European leaders had looked to draft a statement on the crisis, but diplomats said Trump has not committed the United States to joining it.

Leaders of the club of industrialised democracies – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – have mostly backed Israel but concern has mounted as the violence intensifies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking to reporters today, pleaded with Israel to spare civilians in Iran.

Any statement would be expected to put the onus on Iran and stop short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We’ll highlight the legitimate right of the state of Israel to defend itself and we will also discuss potential additional measures to reach a diplomatic solution,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said G7 leaders share concern about Iran’s nuclear programme but also: “I do think there’s a consensus for de-escalation.”

Unusually, Japan – which has historic relations with Iran and limited domestic pressure related to the Middle East – has broken with its Western allies to condemn Israel’s attack, calling it “completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.

Iran, since Trump pulled out of an earlier nuclear deal in 2018, has ramped up uranium enrichment but not yet at levels to create an atomic bomb.

Israel is widely known to have nuclear weapons but does not acknowledge them publicly.

Easing tensions with Trump

The summit at a wooded lodge under snow-topped mountains comes after months of tumult on the global stage since Trump’s return.

Seeking to shatter a decades-old, US-led global economic order, Trump has vowed sweeping tariffs on friends and foes alike, although he has postponed implementation until July 9.

But Trump voiced optimism about a resolution with Canada and signed documents with Starmer to confirm an agreement with Britain.

Trump has previously mocked host Canada, stating that the vast but less populated neighbour should become the 51st US state.

But Trump has appeared to show more respect to Canada since Carney, a staid former central banker, took over from the more flamboyant Justin Trudeau in March.

Trump was “very respectful” and spoke of “how much he likes Canada”, said the country’s ambassador to Washington, Kirsten Hillman.

Trump had taken office seeking diplomacy both on Iran and Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022.

Trump has since voiced frustration that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not accepted a US proposal for a ceasefire.

The US President has previously mused about readmitting Russia to the G8, from which it was expelled in 2014 after invading and annexing Ukraine’s region of Crimea, triggering a war that accelerated in 2022 with a full-scale Russian invasion.

Trump today said Putin was “very insulted” by the G8 expulsion and that if Russia were still a member, “you wouldn’t have a war right now”.

- Agence France-Presse