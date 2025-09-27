Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump to declassify US records on Amelia Earhart disappearance

Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read

Amelia Earhart and her Lockheed Electra disappeared in 1937 while trying to circle the globe. Photo / New York Times

Amelia Earhart and her Lockheed Electra disappeared in 1937 while trying to circle the globe. Photo / New York Times

Donald Trump has promised to declassify secret government records relating to the disappearance of aviatrix Amelia Earhart.

The American’s light aircraft vanished over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 during her attempt to become the first woman to fly around the world.

Conspiracy theories have abounded since her disappearance, as accident

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save