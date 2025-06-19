Trump to decide on US strikes on Iran in next two weeks

“Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the supreme leader to do that, and it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon,” she said.

Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that Iran had asked to send officials to the White House to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme and end the conflict with Israel.

Iran denied it would do so.

Leavitt would not give details of what had led Trump to believe that negotiations with Iran were possible, but denied he was putting off a decision.

“If there’s a chance for diplomacy, the President’s always going to grab it, but he’s not afraid to use strength as well,” Leavitt said.

The spokeswoman said “correspondence has continued” between Washington and Tehran when asked about reports that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff had been in touch with Iran’s foreign minister.

‘Trust in President Trump’

Trump held his third meeting in three days in the White House’s highly secured Situation Room on Thursday as he continued to mull whether to join Israel’s bombing campaign.

The US President had said on Wednesday that “I may do it, I may not do it” when asked if he would take military action against Iran.

Trump had spent weeks pursuing a diplomatic path towards a deal to replace the nuclear deal with Iran that he tore up in his first term in 2018.

But he has since backed Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and military top brass, while mulling whether to join in.

A key issue is that the United States is the only country with the huge “bunker buster” bombs that could destroy Iran’s crucial Fordo Iranian nuclear enrichment plant.

The White House meanwhile, urged Trump supporters to “trust” the President as he decides whether to act.

A number of key figures in his “Make America Great Again” movement, including commentator Tucker Carlson and former aide Steve Bannon, have vocally opposed US strikes on Iran.

Trump’s promise to extract the United States from its “forever wars” in the Middle East played a role in his 2016 and 2024 election wins.

“Trust in President Trump. President Trump has incredible instincts,” Leavitt said.

- Agence France-Presse