The alleged letter, which Trump denies writing, is raunchy, as were others in the collection, the Journal reported. It contains several lines of typewritten text, contained in an outline of a naked woman drawn with a marker.

“The future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the Journal reported.

“The letter concludes: ‘Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.’”

Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the figure, telling the Journal: “This is not me. This is a fake thing.

“I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Murdoch, who controls the NewsCorp media empire, was in Trump’s suite at MetLife Stadium outside New York City earlier this week for the Fifa Club World Cup final.

Epstein row

Trump was already facing a firestorm over his past relationship with Epstein and claims that his administration is covering up lurid details of Epstein’s crimes to protect rich and powerful figures.

A mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 – during Trump’s first term – after being charged with sex trafficking. He was accused of grooming young and underage women for sexual abuse by the rich and powerful.

The Trump-supporting far-right has long latched on to the scandal, claiming the existence of a secret list of Epstein’s powerful clients, and that the late financier was murdered in his cell as part of a cover-up.

Trump supporters expected the President to answer their questions on his return to office this January, but now find themselves being told the conspiracy theories are false.

The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public earlier this month that there was no evidence that Epstein kept a “client list” or was blackmailing powerful figures.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the inquiry.

Then, yesterday, several US media outlets reported that a federal prosecutor who handled Epstein’s case, who is the daughter of a prominent Trump critic, was abruptly fired.

Maurene Comey has been dismissed from her position as an assistant US attorney. Photo / Getty Images

Maurene Comey, whose father is former FBI director James Comey, was dismissed on Wednesday from her position as an assistant US attorney in Manhattan, the media outlets reported.

She also prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell, the only former Epstein associate who has been criminally charged in connection with his activities.

Maxwell was the person who compiled the leather-bound book of letters and notes for Epstein in 2003, according to the Journal.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance wrote on X that the Journal should be ashamed of publishing the alleged note from Trump. “Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it?”

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmaker Pat Ryan wrote: “I think we now know EXACTLY why Donald Trump refuses to release the Epstein files.”

-Agence France-Presse