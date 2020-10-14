Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Trump thought he had a nuclear deal with Putin. Not so fast, Russia said

7 minutes to read

The Russian hesitance on a new deal may indicate that President Vladimir V. Putin is hedging his bets on President Trump's re-election. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

New York Times
By: David E. Sanger and Andrew E. Kramer

Trump administration officials want to broaden the New START accord and warn that the price of a new deal will rise after the election. Joe Biden supports a straight five-year extension of the deal.

President

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.