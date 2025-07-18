Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump tells Justice Department to seek the release of Epstein grand jury testimony

By Emily Davies, Beth Reinhard
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Attorney-General Pam Bondi said she would act on US President Donald Trump's instruction: 'We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,' she wrote on X. Photo / Getty Images

Attorney-General Pam Bondi said she would act on US President Donald Trump's instruction: 'We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,' she wrote on X. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has told the Justice Department to seek the release of “all pertinent” grand jury testimony in the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein as he tried to tamp down growing political outcry over his Administration’s handling of the files from the prosecution.

It was not immediately clear

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save