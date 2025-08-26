Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump tariffs upend lives and stall industry in India’s diamond capital

By Pranshu Verma and Supriya Kumar
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Vallabh Rathod, co-owner of a diamond polishing facility located on Kohinoor Road, Surat, examines diamonds through a small magnifying glass. Photo / Supriya Kumar, The Washington Post

Vallabh Rathod, co-owner of a diamond polishing facility located on Kohinoor Road, Surat, examines diamonds through a small magnifying glass. Photo / Supriya Kumar, The Washington Post

Ajay Lakum has been a diamond worker his entire adult life, like his father before him.

His wages as a sorter were modest, but the work was steady, helping Lakum support his 10-person household and contribute to his mother’s cancer treatments.

About two weeks ago, he was among a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save