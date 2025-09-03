Landry, a Trump ally, responded enthusiastically on X, saying, “We will take President @realDonaldTrump’s help from New Orleans to Shreveport!”
Though much of Louisiana is staunchly Republican, the state’s largest city of New Orleans is deeply Democratic, with pockets of deep poverty contributing to its crime rate.
Like other cities targeted by Trump in his crackdown and in keeping with national trends, New Orleans has recorded sharp declines in murders and other violent crimes this year.
“Militarising the streets of New Orleans is not a solution,” Democratic US congressman Troy Carter, who represents New Orleans and surrounding areas, said on X.
“If the President wants to provide federal resources to the City, I’ll work with him to provide funding to recruit and better train police officers, better fund our district attorney, fix the infrastructure at Orleans Parish Prison and fund the very programmes he has cut that get at the root cause of crime: systemic poverty.”
Trump had been focusing most of his recent deployment threats on the Democratic stronghold of Chicago, which he described yesterday as a “hellhole” ravaged by gun crime.
JB Pritzker, the Democratic Governor of the state of Illinois where Chicago is located, responded that Trump is “producing a political drama to cover up for his corruption”.
Trump has also proposed putting boots on the ground in New York and Baltimore.
- Agence France-Presse