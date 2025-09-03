US President Donald Trump proposed deploying troops to New Orleans in his crackdown on crime in Democratic-run cities. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump floated the idea today of deploying troops to the southern tourist hub of New Orleans, as he targets Democratic-run cities in a high-profile crackdown on crime.

The Republican has touted his campaign against what he describes as high-crime cities flooded with undocumented immigrants, so far sending troops to Los Angeles and the capital Washington over the objections of local officials.

Critics say Trump is overstepping his powers in ordering troops to carry out duties, including arrests and search and seizures, typically handled by local police and immigration agents.

“So we’re making a determination now, do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become ... quite tough, quite bad,” the US President told reporters at the White House.

Trump vowed he could get New Orleans under control “in about two weeks”.