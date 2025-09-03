Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump targets New Orleans for troop deployment amid crime focus

AFP
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump proposed deploying troops to New Orleans in his crackdown on crime in Democratic-run cities. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump proposed deploying troops to New Orleans in his crackdown on crime in Democratic-run cities. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump floated the idea today of deploying troops to the southern tourist hub of New Orleans, as he targets Democratic-run cities in a high-profile crackdown on crime.

The Republican has touted his campaign against what he describes as high-crime cities flooded with undocumented immigrants, so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save