Trump struggles to contain furore over Epstein as House lawmakers seek subpoenas

By Marianna Sotomayor, Kadia Goba
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wants Democrats to campaign on the Epstein files while they're home for August recess by arguing President Donald Trump and the GOP are protecting the wealthy. Photo / Tom Brenner, for the Washington Post

United States President Donald Trump was struggling today to contain the fallout from his Administration’s decision not to release the Epstein files as pressure increased.

A House subcommittee for the first time voted to subpoena the Administration for the files and a Florida court declined to release grand jury

