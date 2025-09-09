US President Donald Trump said: 'Much lesser things, things that take place in the home, they call crime. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime.' Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump said: 'Much lesser things, things that take place in the home, they call crime. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime.' Photo / AFP

United States President Donald Trump faced accusations of downplaying the seriousness of domestic violence today after he suggested some incidents were “lesser” crimes that should not be included in statistics.

The Republican leader, who claims to have restored order in Washington by deploying federal agents and soldiers, was criticising his opponents for allegedly inflating crime figures to tarnish his record.

“Much lesser things, things that take place in the home, they call crime,” Trump said during a speech on religious freedom.

“If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime,” he added to some laughter from the audience, according to an AFP journalist present.

The National Organisation for Women, a female rights group, criticised the US President for being “blind to the domestic violence crisis in America”.