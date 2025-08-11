Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Donald Trump signs order to extend China tariff truce by 90 days: US media

By Beiyi Seow and Isabel Kua
AFP·
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has signed an order delaying higher tariffs on Chinese goods for 90 days. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

US President Donald Trump has signed an order delaying higher tariffs on Chinese goods for 90 days. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

US President Donald Trump reportedly signed an order delaying the reimposition of higher tariffs on Chinese goods on Monday, hours before a trade truce between Washington and Beijing was due to expire.

The halt on steeper tariffs will be in place for another 90 days, the Wall Street Journal and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save