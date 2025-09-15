US Attorney-General Pam Bondi said at the signing ceremony that federal agencies would use the “highly successful” Washington model to “Make Memphis Safe Again”.
Trump has so far targeted Democratic-run cities in his crackdown.
Memphis, a black-majority city in Tennessee, has a Democratic mayor, while Tennessee state has a Republican governor.
The Trump Administration last week launched a new immigration enforcement operation in Chicago to target what it called the “worst of the worst criminals”.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to send National Guard troops into the city, sparring with Illinois state Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, in social media posts.
