Trump signs order sending National Guard to Memphis, a Democratic-run city

AFP
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump said the task force to Memphis would be a 'replica' of the one he sent into Washington DC. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump today signed an order sending National Guard troops to the city of Memphis, in the latest stage of his crime crackdown that critics have branded authoritarian.

Trump said the task force would be a “replica” of the one he sent into the capital Washington

