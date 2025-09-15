US President Donald Trump said the task force to Memphis would be a 'replica' of the one he sent into Washington DC. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump today signed an order sending National Guard troops to the city of Memphis, in the latest stage of his crime crackdown that critics have branded authoritarian.

Trump said the task force would be a “replica” of the one he sent into the capital Washington DC in August.

“The effort will include the National Guard as well as the FBI” and other federal agencies, Trump told reporters at a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, adding that it was “very important because of the crime that’s going on”.

The Republican added that “we’re gonna be doing Chicago probably next”.

The President has claimed troop deployments and deportation raids in Washington and Los Angeles have saved the cities from immigrant crime - one of his key election pledges.