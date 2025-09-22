US President Donald Trump designated the Antifa movement as a domestic terrorist organisation. Photo / Andrew Harnik, AFP

United States President Donald Trump has signed an order designating the left-wing Antifa movement as a domestic terrorist organisation, the White House said, in a move sparked by the killing of right-wing ally Charlie Kirk.

Antifa is a shorthand term for “anti-fascist” used to describe diffuse far-left groups, and there have been questions since Trump first mooted the designation last week about how to define it.

Trump’s order on Monday described Antifa as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the US Government” and was using “violence and terrorism” to suppress free speech.

“Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a ‘domestic terrorist organisation’,” said the order.

But in an apparent nod to the questions about how to define Antifa, his order accused it of using “elaborate means and mechanisms to shield the identities of its operatives”.