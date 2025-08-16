Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump shifts Ukraine strategy, seeks full peace deal after Putin talks

AFP
4 mins to read

Donald Trump, left, and Vladimir Putin failed to reach a deal at yesterday's Alaska talks. Photo Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Donald Trump, left, and Vladimir Putin failed to reach a deal at yesterday's Alaska talks. Photo Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Donald Trump has dropped his push for a ceasefire in Ukraine in favour of pursuing a full peace accord – a major shift announced hours after his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin yielded no clear breakthrough.

Before the high-stakes meeting in Alaska, securing an immediate cessation of hostilities had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save