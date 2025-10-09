A district court judge ruled it unlawful but the deployment was upheld by an appeals court panel.

The Government argues that the troops are needed in Chicago to protect federal agents during immigration raids in the Democratic stronghold, which the Trump Administration depicts in exaggerated and lurid terms as a “war zone”.

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview “has been the target of actual and threatened violence”, requiring “assistance from the Department of War”, the Trump Administration said in a court filing, referring to the US Defence Department.

The Democratic Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and other local elected officials opposed to the deployment are seeking to “second-guess” the judgment of the President, it said.

An AFP journalist who visited the Broadview facility today saw a few National Guard members and ICE personnel milling about on the other side of the fence.

About 15 protesters hurled insults, calling the agents “human traffickers” and “Nazis”.

“Show your faces, you cowards!” they yelled. “Are your mummies proud of you?”

The deployment in Chicago features 200 National Guard troops from Texas and 300 from Illinois, the US Army Northern Command said. They have been mobilised for an initial period of 60 days.

Insurrection Act

Trump has said he could invoke the rarely used Insurrection Act – which allows the President to deploy the military within the United States to suppress rebellion – if courts or local officials continue “holding us up”.

At a Cabinet meeting today, Trump repeated his claims that crime is rampant in Chicago and Portland.

“We’ve launched a historic campaign to take back our nation from the gangs and the street criminals, violent repeat offenders, illegal alien law breakers, domestic extremists and savage, blood-thirsty cartels,” he said.

The Republican has been accused by critics of growing authoritarianism as he tries to fulfil his campaign promise to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

Raids by armed and masked federal agents have sparked allegations of rights abuses and illegal detentions.

Local officials argue that city and state law enforcement are sufficient to handle protests against Ice agents and street crime.

Pritzker, seen as a potential Democratic candidate in the 2028 presidential election, has called Trump “unhinged”.

“He’s a wannabe dictator. And there’s one thing I really want to say to Donald Trump: if you come for my people, you come through me. So come and get me,” the Governor said yesterday.

-Agence France-Presse