US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport on October 31, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / Samuel Corum, AFP

President Donald Trump said Xi Jinping understands the consequences if China invades Taiwan, while refusing to specifically say the United States would defend the island, according to an extract of a CBS News interview broadcast Sunday.

Trump said Taiwan “never even came up as a subject” when he met the Chinese President in South Korea on Thursday for their first face-to-face meeting in six years.

Asked on CBS’s 60 Minutes whether he would order US forces into action if China moved militarily on Taiwan, Trump said: “You’ll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that.”

But Trump declined to spell out what he meant in the interview on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, adding: “I can’t give away my secrets. The other side knows.”

The US President claimed that Xi and those close to him had “openly said” that “‘we would never do anything while President Trump is president,’ because they know the consequences”.