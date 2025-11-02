Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump says Xi understands ‘consequences’ if China invades Taiwan

AFP
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport on October 31, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / Samuel Corum, AFP

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport on October 31, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / Samuel Corum, AFP

President Donald Trump said Xi Jinping understands the consequences if China invades Taiwan, while refusing to specifically say the United States would defend the island, according to an extract of a CBS News interview broadcast Sunday.

Trump said Taiwan “never even came up as a subject” when he met the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save