A video posted by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform as part of a message announcing a military strike against drug smugglers shows a vessel blowing up. / AFP

US President Donald Trump today said the US military had struck another drug trafficking boat in international waters, killing three people.

Unlike after previous attacks in recent weeks, Trump did not say if the strike occurred off Venezuela, where the US Navy has deployed a small armada to combat drug trafficking.

He said only that it occurred in the US Southern Command area of responsibility, which includes Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Without specifying when this new attack happened, Trump said on his platform Truth Social that US intelligence had confirmed the boat was carrying narcotics “along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans”.

The post included video of a speedboat in the crosshairs of some kind of weapon, then exploding in flames as it is hit by ordnance.