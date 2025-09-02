The announcement of the strike followed days of mounting tension between Washington and Caracas, with Maduro declaring a state of “maximum readiness” to defend against what he says are US military threats.
Maduro has been in Trump’s crosshairs since the Republican’s first term from 2017 to 2021, but the US President’s policy of maximum pressure, including an oil embargo, has failed to dislodge the Venezuelan leader from power.
Washington has doubled to US$50 million ($85.3m) a bounty for the capture of Maduro, whose election wins in 2024 and 2018 were not recognised by the US or much of the international community amid allegations of fraud and voter oppression.
Analysts have told AFP that the deployment of the US warships was likely aimed at ramping up pressure on Maduro, who has repeatedly accused Trump of attempting to bring about regime change.
Last week, Caracas petitioned the United Nations to intervene in the dispute by demanding “the immediate cessation of the US military deployment in the Caribbean”.
And yesterday, Maduro said Venezuela was prepared for “a period of armed struggle in defence of the national territory” in case of an attack.
-Agence France-Presse