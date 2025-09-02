The US has doubled the bounty for President Nicolas Maduro's capture to US$50 million, amid ongoing disputes. Photo / Alex Wong, AFP

President Donald Trump said that United States forces had attacked a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela and “took it out”, in a potentially significant escalation in the standoff between Caracas and Washington.

The US accuses President Nicolas Maduro of heading a drug cartel and has deployed warships to the southern Caribbean in what it has billed as a bid to combat trafficking, while the Venezuelan leader has cast the deployment as a threat to the country.

US forces “shot out a boat..., a drug carrying boat, lots of drugs in that boat,” Trump said in the White House, without providing further details on the operation or the circumstances surrounding it.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X that the “US military conducted a lethal strike ... against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organisation”, but gave no additional information.

A senior defence official confirmed those details and said that more information on the “precision strike” would “be made available at a later time”.