US President Donald Trump said that another strike on boats allegedly taking drugs from Venezuela towards the US had killed six 'narco-terrorists'. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump said today that another strike on boats allegedly taking drugs from Venezuela towards the US had killed six “narco-terrorists”.

At least 27 people have been killed so far in such attacks, including this new one, which the Administration says are necessary to protect the US from smuggled narcotics.

Many experts question the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.

The latest strike was carried out in international waters, Trump said, adding “the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narco-terrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO (designated terrorist organisation) route”.

The US has also deployed warships in the Caribbean off Venezuela and used planes to destroy several speed boats since an initial strike on September 2.