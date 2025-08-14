Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Trump says Putin summit could fail, promises Ukraine say

By Shaun Tandon
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an air base in Alaska. Trump has said he would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in any decisions. Photo / Various Sources, AFP

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an air base in Alaska. Trump has said he would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in any decisions. Photo / Various Sources, AFP

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged his high-stakes summit with Vladimir Putin may fail, and said any Ukraine deal would come through a future three-way meeting with Kyiv to “divvy things up”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin flies to Alaska on Friday (Saturday NZT) at the invitation of Trump in his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save