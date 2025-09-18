Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump says Putin has ‘let me down’ as UK state visit ends

Peter Hutchison and Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

After the royal hospitality and pageantry, US President Donald Trump was hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

After the royal hospitality and pageantry, US President Donald Trump was hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Donald Trump warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “really let me down” after he met Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the final day of the US President’s historic UK state visit.

A day after King Charles treated him to royal pageantry at Windsor Castle, Trump appeared at a news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save