But the chances of Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize this year are regarded as close to zero in Oslo, where the prize is based.
“It’s completely unthinkable,” Oeivind Stenersen, a historian who has conducted research and co-written a book on the Nobel Peace Prize, told AFP.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has also insisted it cannot be swayed by Trump’s campaigning for the prize.
“Of course, we do notice that there is a lot of media attention towards particular candidates,” the secretary of the committee, Kristian Berg Harpviken, said recently. “But that really has no impact on the discussions that are going on in the committee.”
Trump’s administration recently listed the seven wars it said he has ended as being between Cambodia and Thailand; Kosovo and Serbia; the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; Pakistan and India; Israel and Iran; Egypt and Ethiopia; and Armenia and Azerbaijan.
But while Trump has been quick to claim credit for some, for example, announcing a ceasefire between nuclear-armed Delhi and Islamabad in May, many of the claims are partial or inaccurate.