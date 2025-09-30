Donald Trump claimed it would be an 'insult' if he doesn't receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Photo / Getty Images

Trump says Nobel Peace Prize snub would be ‘insult’ to US

President Donald Trump says it would be an “insult” to the United States if he does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his self-proclaimed role in solving multiple wars.

Trump, who has long sought the prize which will be unveiled on October 10, made the latest push for his case a day after he announced a peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

“Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing,” Trump said during a speech before hundreds of top US military officers.

“It’d be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that. I don’t want it, I want the country to get it,” he added.

“It should get it, because there’s never been anything like it.”