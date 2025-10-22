Advertisement
Trump says Justice Department ‘owes’ him damages after federal probes

Danny Kemp
AFP·
3 mins to read

Lawyers for US President Donald Trump have demanded compensation from the US Justice Department for past inquiries. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

United States President Donald Trump said today that the Department of Justice likely owed him damages, after a report that he was seeking millions of dollars in compensation for past investigations.

The New York Times reported that lawyers for the Republican were demanding around US$230 million ($400m) in compensation

