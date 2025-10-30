Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump says he’s ordered US to resume nuclear weapons testing

AFP
4 mins to read

Donald Trump announced the US would start nuclear weapons testing immediately. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump announced the US would start nuclear weapons testing immediately. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday the resumption of US nuclear weapons testing, minutes ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in six years on easing their trade war.

The move comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save